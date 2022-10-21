Tobam Purchases 294 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $157.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

