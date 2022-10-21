Tobam Boosts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $255.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

