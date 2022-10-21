Tobam Invests $108,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after buying an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.83.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.08.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

