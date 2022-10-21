Tobam Buys 58 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Tobam boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cable One were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $33,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cable One by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $768.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,043.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,211.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $730.44 and a 1-year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,575.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

