Tobam Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tobam raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of PWR opened at $130.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

