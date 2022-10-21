Tobam Purchases 1,217 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Tobam lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND opened at $106.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

