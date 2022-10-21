Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5,391.5% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 367,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 361,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

