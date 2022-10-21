Tobam Buys New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tobam bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $302.46 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $301.88 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

