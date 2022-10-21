Tobam Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tobam grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Aflac were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

