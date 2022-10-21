Tobam Increases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 1,178,696 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

