Tobam Takes $157,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tobam bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.41 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies



Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

