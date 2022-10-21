Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

