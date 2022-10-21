Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

