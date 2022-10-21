Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 409 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.0 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

