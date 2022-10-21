1,969 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

