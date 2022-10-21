Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 207,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

