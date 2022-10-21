Tobam Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tobam raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

IDXX opened at $331.20 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

