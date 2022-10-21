Tobam Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tobam increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average is $228.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

