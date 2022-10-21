Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $31.06 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.