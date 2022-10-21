Tobam Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 557,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,224,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.06 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

