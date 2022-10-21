Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.