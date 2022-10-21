Empirical Finance LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $340.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.88. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

