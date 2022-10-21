KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.9 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

