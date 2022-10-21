iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

