Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

