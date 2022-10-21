Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 237 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

