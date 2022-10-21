Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.