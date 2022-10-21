US Bancorp DE Has $11.06 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,145 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.78% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $105.07 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $118.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

