Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,540,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,437,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 111,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

