CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CRH by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,467,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CRH opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

