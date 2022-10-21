Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

