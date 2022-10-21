Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

