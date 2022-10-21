Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 496,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.97, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

