Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

