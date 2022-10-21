Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612.7% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 132,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $23.80 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

