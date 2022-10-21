Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

