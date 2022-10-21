Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

