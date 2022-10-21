Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 274,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of PG&E by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PG&E by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PG&E by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 500,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $14.04 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

