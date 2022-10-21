Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.62.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.