White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 635.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WTM opened at $1,362.50 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,397.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,337.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,240.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.