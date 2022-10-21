Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 861 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

