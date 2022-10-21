Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,095 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3,041.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,397,000 after acquiring an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 732,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,005,000 after acquiring an additional 184,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 44,352.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

