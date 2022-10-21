Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in BP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in BP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in BP by 18.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in BP by 300.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s payout ratio is -40.57%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.