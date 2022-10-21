Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TTM opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

