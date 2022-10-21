Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

