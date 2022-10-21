Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

