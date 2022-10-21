Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V opened at $187.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.78.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on V. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
