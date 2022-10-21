The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

