Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

