Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,909 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

